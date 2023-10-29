Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 58,573 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,573 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $22,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 18.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 284.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,582,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

