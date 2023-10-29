Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 61,879 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,879 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $34,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,057 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,980,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736,262. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

