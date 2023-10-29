Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 66,638 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,638 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 97,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 80,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $38.76. 13,582,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,761,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

