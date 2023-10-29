Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 67,741 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,741 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Fastenal worth $35,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,469. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

