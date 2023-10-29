Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 67,772 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,772 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.60% of Teradata worth $32,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,526.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.22. 503,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

