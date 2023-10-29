Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 84,788 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,788 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Infosys worth $54,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. 5,591,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,220. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

