Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 90,025 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,025 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Royalty Pharma worth $24,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 154.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 670,204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,790. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

