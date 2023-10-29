Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 92,559 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,559 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.08% of Cannae worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cannae by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cannae by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cannae from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Cannae Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.10. 455,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,899. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.80). Cannae had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cannae

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.