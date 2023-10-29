Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $21,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 356,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,651. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

