Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LIN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.53. 1,945,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,007. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $289.94 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.66.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.29.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

