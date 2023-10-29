Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.