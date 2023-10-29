Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

