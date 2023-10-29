Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of MARPS stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.49.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
