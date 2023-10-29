Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $59,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,403,000 after acquiring an additional 576,958 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $184.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

