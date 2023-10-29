Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,769 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 419.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,561,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,614,000 after acquiring an additional 722,150 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.90. 1,441,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,436. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

