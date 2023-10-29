Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,687. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMLP

Insider Activity

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,435,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,354.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,435,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,354.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $66,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,515,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,704.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 126,807 shares of company stock worth $341,055 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.