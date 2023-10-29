Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.27. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.
Mason Graphite Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 53.13 and a quick ratio of 47.86.
Mason Graphite Company Profile
Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mason Graphite
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.