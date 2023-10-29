Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.27. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Mason Graphite Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 53.13 and a quick ratio of 47.86.

Mason Graphite Company Profile

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

