McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.4% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $255.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

