MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Update

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MediciNova Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 2,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MediciNova in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

