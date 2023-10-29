MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Update

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MediciNova Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 2,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MediciNova in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.