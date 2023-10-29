MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.65

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.65 and traded as high as C$27.95. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$27.61, with a volume of 1,762,084 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.9403141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

