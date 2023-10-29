Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10, reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.93-2.99 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 486.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.