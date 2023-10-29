Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.242-1.251 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 8.7 %

MMSI opened at $69.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.17%. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

