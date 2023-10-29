Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Cut by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85,377 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $84,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META traded up $8.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,596,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,964,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.22. The company has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

