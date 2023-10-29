Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $296.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.