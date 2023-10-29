Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

