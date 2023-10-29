Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average is $282.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

