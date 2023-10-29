MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 10th

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

MetroCity Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $494.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 69.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Featured Articles

