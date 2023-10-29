MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 10th

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
MetroCity Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $494.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.58.
MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.
