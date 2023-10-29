Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTD. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6 %

MTD opened at $976.25 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $931.43 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,267.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

