MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Lowered to $61.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 5,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 16,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

