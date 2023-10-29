Milestone Resources Group Ltd Purchases 6,270 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $74,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.9% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,332,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $316,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 66,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.