Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTX. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $20,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,812,000 after buying an additional 314,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after buying an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

