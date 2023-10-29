Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTX. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Stock Performance
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.
Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $20,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,812,000 after buying an additional 314,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after buying an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minerals Technologies
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.