MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,847 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group comprises approximately 4.8% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MINISO Group by 819.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.01. 984,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

