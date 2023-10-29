Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.39.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at $226,109,826.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at $226,109,826.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,912 shares of company stock worth $19,501,743 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

