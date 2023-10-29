Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,744,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,341,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

