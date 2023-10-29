Morgan Stanley Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.89.

NYSE AEE opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameren by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameren by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

