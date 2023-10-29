Morgan Stanley Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $28.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.