Morgan Stanley Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $33.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Corning by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

