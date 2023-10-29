Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $6.81. 605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Investec lowered Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

