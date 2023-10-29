Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Murphy USA worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 635.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 123.3% in the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,055,000 after acquiring an additional 159,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.84. 269,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.63.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

