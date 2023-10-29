N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 920,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 299,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.39 and a beta of 0.47. N-able has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. N-able had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,819.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $144,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in N-able by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,785,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after purchasing an additional 294,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in N-able by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 375,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in N-able by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 153,323 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in N-able by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,217,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 184,941 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in N-able by 3,929.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,196 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

