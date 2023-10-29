National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.43. National HealthCare shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 22,045 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHC. TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.26.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 114.01%.

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

