National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) is Twin Securities Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Twin Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709,023 shares during the quarter. National Instruments accounts for 1.9% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 129.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 387,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 218,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,252,000 after acquiring an additional 219,132 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 219.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,363 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Instruments by 64.7% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI remained flat at $59.98 during midday trading on Friday. 5,083,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

