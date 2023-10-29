Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Natura &Co Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
