Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natura &Co Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

About Natura &Co

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

