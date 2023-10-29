Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.12

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $14.26. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 20,548 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 10,497.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

