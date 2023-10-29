Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.16

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $12.50. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 18,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $281.79 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

