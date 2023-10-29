Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Raised to C$20.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$17.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$786.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$25.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently -29.51%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

