NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is Prelude Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up about 1.0% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 20,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.78. 959,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,971. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $110.82.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTES

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.