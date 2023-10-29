NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NTWK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 27,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,704. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

