New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NEWR opened at $86.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter worth $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in New Relic by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 203.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

