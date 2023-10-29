New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Acquires 3,900 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 9.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Baidu Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.06. 1,666,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,479. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

