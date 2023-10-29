New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Has $7.64 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises about 15.5% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

TCOM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. 3,242,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

